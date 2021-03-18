Farmington Hills offers nature programs for homeschoolers

The Farmington Hills Nature Center will offer nature and STEM-themed programs for homeschool families starting April 6.

A naturalist will lead hands-on experiences on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays from April 6 through June 10, for children ages 6 to 12. The drop-off classes are held entirely outdoors. COVID-19 safety measures, including masks and/or six-foot distancing, are required and enforced.

To register, visit recreg.fhgov.com or visit the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd. To learn more, call the Nature Center at 248-477-1135 or write to asmith@fhgov.com.