Farmington Hills offers Garden Tea Party kits

The Farmington Hills Nature Center is offering a special “take-home” version of its annual Garden Tea Party, with kits available at the Nature Center on Friday, August 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The kit has everything you need for a fun tea party and garden celebration, including garden herbs, a mug, and easy recipes complete with tea supplies, plus nature activity materials and a link to a garden video from the City’s naturalist. Fraser Tea of Livonia donated tins of loose leaf tea for the kits.

Limited, in-person Children’s Garden tours may also be available during the pickup time, depending on the number of participants. For the safety of volunteers, wear a mask when you pick up your Garden Tea Party Kit or tour the Children’s Garden.

It’s recommended that you purchase a $5 kit for each member of your group. Supplies are available to pre-registered participants only.

Register at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd., or at recreg.fhgov.com. The Farmington Hills Nature Center is located in Heritage Park at 24915 Farmington Road. To learn more, call 248-477-1135 or write to asmith@fhgov.com.