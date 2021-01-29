Farmington Hills offers fitness activities, virtual class for seniors

While some events have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Farmington Hills Center for Active Adults will offer carry out meals, swimming, and some fitness activities in February.

Virtual Purposeful Retirement Class – February 4 ,11, 18, 25

Finding satisfaction and a sense of purpose in one’s retirement years may add years to your life. This 4-part workshop is led by experienced professionals, and retired college professors, and is intended to help individuals nearing or at the end of full-time employment to get in touch with what steps could bring meaning and purpose to their retirement years. Cost of the class includes a paperback book ($20 value). Register at recreg.fhgov.com.

Carry Out Meals

Reserve your meal and learn more by calling 248-473-1830 at least one day in advance by 11 a.m. You can order all your meals for several days or the month in advance. Pick up only from 12-12:15 p.m. The menu will be posted on the city’s website.

Senior Swimming

Time slots of 30 minutes or one hour are available, by reservation only. Call 248-473-1811 Monday-Friday, 12-2 p.m. You must purchase a punch card: 10 Visit Pass – $15.75 resident/$24.75 non-resident; 20 Visit Pass – $31.50/$49.50. Open Swim: Monday, Wednesday, Friday,

11 a.m.-12 p.m. and 2-3 p.m.; Water Exercise: Monday – Friday, 10-11 a.m.; Arthritis Exercise: Tuesday & Thursday, 2-3 p.m.

Fitness Classes

Low-impact, Feldenkrais, yoga, Tai Chi, and dance classes have resumed. Learn more and register at recreg.fhgov.com.

AARP Smart Driver Online Course

While in-person AARP Driver Safety courses are canceled, online classes are available especially for those who need to renew their car insurance discount. A 25 percent discount is extended through February 28. Find a class at aarpdriversafety.org and use Promo Code: DRIVINGSKILLS.