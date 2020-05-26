Farmington Hills offers document shredding for those 50 & older

The City of Farmington Hills Special Services Adults 50 & Better Division will on June 9 offer free document shredding for residents of Farmington Hills and Farmington who are ages 50 and better.

The free shredding event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Costick Center parking lot, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd.

Participants may bring up to four paper grocery bags of sensitive documents to be shredded on site. The event is drive up only, and no magazines, junk mail, or trash are allowed.

For more information, visit fhgov.com.