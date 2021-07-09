Farmington Hills offers disposal help with storm-damaged trees

Farmington Hills residents will have access to special disposal services for large storm-damaged tree limbs and debris through 7 a.m. on July 23.

You can haul larger limbs and debris to the roadside for chipping and pickup any time, as crews will work their way through the city.

The city gained access to more equipment and work crews through a mutual aid collaboration.

“City workers will not go on private property to pick up debris,” Public Services Director Karen Mondora said in a press release. “Crews will remain in the public right-of-way and pick up debris from the roadside.”

When possible, residents should follow yard waste collection guidelines. Learn more here: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT FARMINGTON AREA DOWNED TREES, LIMBS

Questions? Call the DPW at 248-871-2850 or visit fhgov.com.