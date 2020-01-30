Farmington Hills offers CPR, AED, tourniquet class

The Farmington Hills/Farmington Emergency Preparedness Commission (EPC), in cooperation with the Farmington Hills Fire Department, will offer an American Heart Association Heartsaver® Class, featuring instruction in CPR, AED (Automated External Defibrillator), and “Stop the Bleed” Tourniquet Training from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, February 20.

The class is open to the public and will be held in the upstairs training room at Fire Station #4, 28711 Drake Road.

“Stop the Bleed” is a national awareness campaign that encourages bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. Participants will receive training in applying wound pressure and using tourniquets.

The fee for the class and materials is $10 for residents of Farmington Hills/Farmington and $20 for non-residents. If you require an American Heart Association Certificate of Training, there will be an additional $20 fee for both residents and non-residents. Paper certification cards are no longer available. Participants will receive an email with instructions on how to register for an “eCard” that can be printed or accessed online.

Please note – all class participants who are seeking to achieve the Certificate of Training must be physically able to perform CPR/AED, which requires kneeling on the floor and using your arms and hands to perform continuous chest compressions.

Participants must register and pay fees one week before the date of the class to ensure the proper student to instructor ratio. Since each spot is reserved in advance, pre-payment for classes will not be refunded if the participant is unable to attend. Registration will be confirmed via email after the fee is received. Individuals who show up without paying the fee seven days in advance will be asked to wait and register for a future class. Participants must be at least 12 years old.

Registration for the class is taken via email only. To register, contact Sara West at swest@fhgov.com.