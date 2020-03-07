Farmington Hills offers class in life-saving skills

The Farmington Hills/Farmington Emergency Preparedness Commission (EPC), in cooperation with the Farmington Hills Fire Department, will offer an American Heart Association Heartsaver® Class, 5:30-10 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at Fire Station #4 located at 28711 Drake Road.

The class features instruction in CPR, AED (Automated External Defibrillator), and “Stop the Bleed” Tourniquet Training. “Stop the Bleed” encourages bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. Participants will receive training in applying wound pressure and using tourniquets.

The fee for the class and materials is $10 for residents of Farmington Hills/Farmington and $20 for non-residents. If you require an American Heart Association Certificate of Training, an additional $20 fee for both residents and non-residents applies.

Participants must register and pay fees one week before the date of the class to ensure the proper student to instructor ratio. Since each spot is reserved in advance, pre-payment for classes will not be refunded if the participant is unable to attend.

Registration will be confirmed via email after the fee is received. Those who show up without paying the fee seven days in advance will be asked to wait and register for a future class. Participants must be at least 12 years old.

To register, contact Sara West at swest@fhgov.com.