Farmington Hills offers car seat checks August 28

The Farmington Hills Fire Department’s nationally certified technicians will check child safety seats by appointment on Saturday, August 28, 8 a.m.-12 p.m..
Technicians will teach parents or caregivers how to use and install their child restraint. Inspections take place at Fire Station #4, 28711 Drake Road.
Inspections are free and take about 30 to 45 minutes. You don’t have to be a Farmington Hills resident to register for an appointment with Sara West at swest@fhgov.com.
If you can’t make the event, call Farmington Public Safety Fire Marshal Reggie Madeline, 248-474-5500, or the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Novi Rehabilitation Center at 248-305-7530 to schedule an inspection.