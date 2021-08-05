Farmington Hills offers car seat checks August 28

The Farmington Hills Fire Department’s nationally certified technicians will check child safety seats by appointment on Saturday, August 28, 8 a.m.-12 p.m..

Technicians will teach parents or caregivers how to use and install their child restraint. Inspections take place at Fire Station #4, 28711 Drake Road.

Farmington Hills Fire Car Seat Inspectors
FHFD Car Seat Inspection Team–front row (left to right) Sergeant Jarod Foshag and EMS Coordinator Sergeant Eric Alonzo; back row (left to right) POC (Paid-on-Call) Captain John Vesey, Senior Firefighter Shelly Gilbert, Senior Firefighter Robin Chevrette, POC Sergeant John Schertel, and POC Lieutenant Ray Pudlik (City of Farmington Hills)
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 75 percent of children ride in car safety seats that aren’t properly installed or don’t fit. Correct installation can reduce injuries in an accident.

Inspections are free and take about 30 to 45 minutes. You don’t have to be a Farmington Hills resident to register for an appointment with Sara West at swest@fhgov.com.

If you can’t make the event, call Farmington Public Safety Fire Marshal Reggie Madeline, 248-474-5500, or the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Novi Rehabilitation Center at 248-305-7530 to schedule an inspection.

