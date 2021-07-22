Farmington Hills offers August 19 class in lifesaving skills

Farmington area residents can learn lifesaving skills during a class offered August 19, 5:30-10 p.m., at Farmington Hills Fire Station #4, 28711 Drake Road.

Hosted by the Farmington Hills/Farmington Emergency Preparedness Commission (EPC), in cooperation with the Farmington Hills Fire Department, the evening includes an American Heart Association Heartsaver Class with instruction in CPR and AED (Automated External Defibrillator) and “Stop the Bleed” Tourniquet Training.

The fee for the class and materials is $10 for residents of Farmington Hills/Farmington and $20 for non-residents. An additional $20 fee applies for anyone who needs an American Heart Association Certificate of Training.

Participants must register and pay non-refundable fees one week before the class to ensure proper student to instructor ratio. To register, contact Sara West, swest@fhgov.com.