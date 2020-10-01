Farmington, Hills offer free drug deactivation pouch

A local coalition is offering Farmington and Farmington Hills residents a way to safely “deactivate” drugs at home.

The Farmington Hills Police Department and the Farmington Public Safety Department have partnered with Beaumont’s Healthy Farmington-Farmington Hills Coalition to offer residents the Deterra Drug Deactivation System at no charge.

Using a simple three-step process, Deterra permanently deactivates any medication including opioids. Here’s how to use the pouches:

Each Deterra pouch will deactivate 45 pills, six ounces of cream or liquid, or six patches, rendering them inert and non-retrievable. As a safety precaution, Deterra should be kept out of the reach of children and pets as the medication is deactivated.

Deterra is safe for the environment and helps keep drugs out of the water system. Most importantly, it keeps drugs out of the hands of those who might abuse them.

“Proper disposal of unwanted medications is vital in the fight against opioid addiction,” Farmington Hills Assistant Police Chief Bonnie Unruh said in a press release. “Deterra will help protect our residents and their families from the potential danger of access to unused prescription drugs.”

Residents can receive one pouch at the Farmington Hills Police Department, 31655 W. 11 Mile Rd. or the Farmington Public Safety Department, 23600 Liberty Street.

Both departments also have drop boxes for unwanted medications in their lobbies through Operation Medicine Cabinet, which does not accept liquids, creams, or patches.

This program was made possible through support from the Beaumont Greater Farmington Youth Substance Abuse Coalition. For more information, contact Kari Woloszyk at 313-244-1412 or kari.woloszyk@beaumont.org.