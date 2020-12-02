Farmington Hills nonprofit partners with interpreters for kids

To deliver messages of hope to non-English speaking children in hospitals, Farmington Hills-based Fleece & Thank You (F&TY) has partnered with Global Interpreting Services, based in Clinton Township.

F&TY provides comforting no-sew fleece blankets with recorded video messages of hope from blanket makers and annually delivers more than 30,000 to children receiving hospital treatments across Michigan.

The largest interpretation agency in Michigan, GIS has more than 400 local and 6,000 national interpreters. The company has volunteered to record messages, with 22 languages currently on file at F&TY.

Nicholas Kristock, co-founder and executive director, Fleece & Thank You, expressed gratitude for the services.

“We believe in the healing power of connection, but a blanket and a video message can only go so far if the message cannot be understood,” he said in a press release. “Now, through this new partnership, we can ensure that every child receives the warmth and comfort when they need it most and truly understands they are not battling their illness alone.”

Dawn Flanigan, president and owner of Global Interpreting Services, said her company and interpreters are honored to help. “A warm, colorful blanket and inspiring words can serve as a beacon of hope to children in the hospital, especially when those words are delivered in their language.”