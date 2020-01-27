Farmington Hills nonprofit offers course for trans teens

Farmington Hills-based Stand with Trans will launch “How to Do Life”, a series of workshops to help youth who are transgender with self-care, financial literacy, and other life skills.

The skill-building series, designed primarily for young people in middle school and high school, launches February 14, during the organization’s 3rd annual Share the Love event, held at Orchard United Methodist Church in Farmington Hills.

From 6-8 p.m., Caleb Smith, a certified yoga teacher and transman, will lead a relaxing yoga practice, then share mindfulness tips that can be used to ease stress and anxiety.

Youth will also participate in a group support discussion led by Nick Zielke, MSW, transman and practicing therapist. Each person who attends will receive a $25 stipend and a certificate of completion.

The topics to be covered in the series are youth informed and have been vetted via focus group research.

According to Stand with Trans Executive Director Roz Keith, “It is critical to provide skills that will improve self-esteem, equip (trans) youth to go out into the world with as many tools as possible so they can feel more confident about who they are. Trans youth are significantly more likely to attempt suicide so the more support they receive, the less likely they are to have suicidal thoughts.”

For more information visit standwithtrans.org.

To register for the February 14 program, visit flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/NzI3MjE=