Farmington Hills nonprofit hires development director

Farmington Hills-based Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan (BCFM), formerly Children’s Leukemia Foundation of Michigan, has appointed Stacey Anderson as director of development.

In her new role, Anderson will oversee all fundraising programs and development activities to advance BCFM’s mission of supporting patients and families, emotionally and practically, as they navigate the immediate and ongoing burdens resulting from any type of blood cancer diagnosis.

Previously, Anderson served as national director of development for the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation, where she developed and implemented a fundraising program to advance education and outreach efforts. Anderson also served as vice president at Aly Sterling Philanthropy and development director at CAPS, an Indiana-based nonprofit supporting families to prevent child abuse and neglect.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Stacey to our team,” Heidi Grix, president and CEO of BCFM, said in a press release. “Stacey is an enthusiastic and innovative development professional who has a proven track record of delivering results. She is a tremendous asset to our organization.”

In her new role, Anderson will design and implement a plan for developing key external alliances, cultivating individual, corporate and institutional philanthropic support. She will work to forge new relationships to build BCFM’s financial resources, impact and visibility across the state. In addition, Anderson will serve as a key leadership team member and active partner in decisions affecting those served by BCFM.

“I am thrilled to join a strong team of lifesavers who empower thousands of patients, families and caregivers affected by leukemia, lymphoma and other blood cancers,” said Anderson.

“It will be a privilege to partner with members of our communities across the state to raise funds and resources that have a direct impact in giving these patients and families power and hope. I look forward to the honor of sharing the inspiring stories of our mission at work and building meaningful relationships.”

Anderson is a graduate of Grand Valley State University. She is also a member of the Greater Detroit Chapter Association of Fundraising Professionals and previously served as co-chair of the programs committee.