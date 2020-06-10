Farmington Hills neighborhoods walk to show solidarity

About 100 Farmington Hills residents from the Kendallwood and Westbrooke Manor neighborhoods participated in a June 6 “Walk for Peace and Equality”.

The subdivisions are in the area of 13 Mile and Orchard Lake Roads, and the walk started at Kenbrook Elementary School. Organizer Lauren Hermann, mother of seven, said the reason for the walk was simple.

“We wanted to show our black neighbors we stand with them and that we are raising our children to stand with their children,” she said. “Today the world may be falling apart, but we can and will make a better future.”

Brandi Robinson, who participated in the walk, said, “As an African American member of this community, I am so very grateful and thankful for all that participated.”

