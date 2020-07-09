Farmington Hills needs paid-on-call firefighters

The Farmington Hills Fire Department will host a September 1 informational meeting for anyone interested in becoming a paid-on-call firefighter.

Once trained, paid-on-call firefighters work routine shifts and respond to occasional fires on nights, weekends, and holidays. As part of the highly acclaimed Farmington Hills Fire Department, they respond to medical emergencies, extinguish fires, participate in fire prevention activities, receive continuous training, and enjoy the personal satisfaction that comes from helping others in the community.

The 7 p.m. informational meeting will be held at Fire Station #5, 31455 W. 11 Mile Road. For more information, call 248-8712800 or Fire Captain James Donovan at 248-331-7337.