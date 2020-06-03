Farmington Hills needs election inspectors

The Farmington Hills City Clerk is seeking highly-motivated individuals to work at the August 4 and November 3, 2020 Elections.

Inspectors can expect a fast-paced environment and will be working as part of a team processing voters at the precincts on Election Day or working as part of the Absent Voter Counting Board processing absentee ballots.

Applicants should be 18 years of age on or before Election Day and are required to be a registered elector of Michigan. Training is required for new Inspectors.

Contact the City Clerk’s Office at 248-871-2410 for additional details.