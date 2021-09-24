Farmington, Hills need volunteers for boards, commissions

The cities of Farmington and Farmington Hills have volunteer opportunities open for those who want to get more involved in the community.

Here’s a list of open positions and information about applying:

FARMINGTON

Beautification Committee – term runs through June 30, 2024

This group organizes programs that improve the physical appearance of the community, like the annual Beautification Awards and the new BOOtification Award Program for outstanding Halloween decorations.

Parking Advisory Committee – term runs through June 30, 2024

The committee studies, evaluates, and makes recommendations for downtown parking.

To apply: Fill out the form at farmgov.com/City-Services/Forms-and-Permits/Government/Application_BoardsCommissionsCommittees.aspx and drop it off at 23600 Liberty Street or send it to mandrade@farmgov.com.

FARMINGTON HILLS

Eleven Hills groups have vacancies for members and alternates who serve when the regular member cannot attend. Learn more about each group at fhgov.com/Government/Boards-Commissions.aspx. Terms and requirements vary.

Arts Commission (one member and one alternate)

Beautification Commission (one member and two alternates)

Brownfield Redevelopment Authority (one member)

Commission on Aging (one alternate)

Commission on Children, Youth and Families (one member)

Committee to Increase Voter Participation (three members and two alternates)

Economic Development Corporation (one member)

Emergency Preparedness Commission (one member and one alternate)

Grand River Corridor Improvement Authority (two members; you must be a corridor resident or business owner)

Historic District Commission (one member)

Zoning Board of Appeals (two alternates)

To apply: Submit a letter of interest and resume, with the name of the board or commission, to CMO@fhgov.com. No time now? Submit a letter of interest for future consideration.