Farmington Hills Nature Center to re-open, with COVID modifications

The Farmington Hills Nature Center, which has been closed for several months due to COVID-19 restrictions, will re-open June 24, with limited programming and significant modifications.

While all programs were cancelled through June, some will be available in July and August. In addition, the Nature Center will be open for private tours, by appointment only, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a fee. You can learn more and schedule your visit at recreg.fhgov.com.

Free, drop-in hours happen Monday through Friday 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., for up to 10 visitors at a time, on a first-come, first-served basis.

All Nature Center visitors will be asked to sign in, wear a mask, and stay six feet apart. Staff will be wearing masks at all times, and the facility will be disinfected regularly.

Sign up for and learn more about these summer programs, which take place outdoors, at recreg.fhgov.com:

Coffee and Stroll

Volunteer Days

Kids Fishing Day

OWLS (Outdoor World Leadership Society)

Adults Only Night Hike

Birding Basics

Full Moon Fridays

Wellness Walk and Talks

Geocaching 101

Garden and Tea Party

In addition to online registration, you can register at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd. The Farmington Hills Nature Center in Heritage Park is located at 24915 Farmington Road. Call 248-477-1135 or write to asmith@fhgov.com for more information.

Here’s a look at what you’ll see on your Nature Center visit: