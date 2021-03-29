Farmington Hills Nature Center sets new hours

The Farmington Hills Nature Center has opened up public drop-in hours seven days a week, for up to 10 people at a time.

Located inside Heritage Park, the Nature Center follows COVID-19 safety guidelines, with masks and social distancing required. Visitors must sign in, and hand sanitizing stations are available.

Drop in hours are 12-4 p.m., with no appointments or fees. If the limit of 10 is reached, the door will be locked and visitors added to a wait list.

The Nature Center also offers private appointments Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Make reservations at recreg.fhgov.com or by calling 248-473-1800, with no more than eight people allowed per appointment.

The fee is $10 per time slot. Nature and STEM (Science Technology Engineering Math) activity bins will be provided.

The Nature Center remains closed on city holidays. Call 248-477-1135 or write to asmith@fhgov.com to learn more.