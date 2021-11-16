Farmington Hills Nature Center offers Thanksgiving event

The Farmington Hills Nature Center’s annual Thanksgiving for Nature event happens Friday, November 26, with sessions at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

The event will feature a self-guided scavenger hunt through the trails of Heritage Park. Those who complete the hunt will be eligible for a Thanksgiving prize. After the scavenger hunt, pick up a fall-themed craft and activity kit.

Thanksgiving for Nature is open to all ages. The fee is $3 per person for both adults and children; kids two and under are free. Register at recreg.fhgov.com or in person at The Hawk – Farmington Hills Community Center, 29995 W. 12 Mile Rd.

To learn more, call 248-473-1874 or write asmith@fhgov.com.

Reported by Farmington Voice