Farmington Hills Nature Center offers teen STEM camp

The Teen Eco-STEM Leadership Experience at the Farmington Hills Nature Center, which begins later this month, offers a great opportunity for youth ages 13 to 16 explore nature adventures, citizen science, and green engineering challenges.

Teens will spend a week investigating the forests and rivers at Heritage Park, applying critical thinking skills in solving real-world environmental problems.

The program meets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, August 17-21, almost entirely in the great outdoors.

COVID-19 safety measures include temperature checks and screening questions required at check-in. While outdoors, teens are not required to wear masks if six-foot distancing is maintained. If there is inclement weather, the program will move indoors where masks and six-foot distancing are required.

Staff will be wearing masks and enforcing physical distancing throughout the day.

Register in person at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Road or at recreg.fhgov.com. For more information, contact Education Coordinator Bonnie Hollande, bhollander@fhgov.com.