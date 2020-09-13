Farmington Hills Nature Center offers homeschool programs

A naturalist will lead hands-on experiences outdoors during Homeschool Nature Programs that start this week at the Farmington Hills Nature Center.

Children ages 6-12 will explore different nature and STEM-based themes each week. This drop-off program happens entirely outdoors on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays from September 15 through November 24 (no class on Tuesday, November 3 due to Election Day), 1:30-3 p.m. at the Nature Center.

Children should dress for the weather. Masks and six-foot distancing are enforced, and temperature checks and health screening questions will be completed at check-in.

Pre-registration is required at recreg.fhgov.com or at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd. For more information, call the Nature Center, 248-477-1135, or write to asmith@fhgov.com.