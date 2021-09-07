Farmington Hills Nature Center offers homeschool programs

The Farmington Hills Nature Center offers Homeschool Nature Programs on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays from September 21 through November 11.

A naturalist will lead hands-on outdoor experiences, exploring unique nature and STEM-based themes each week. This drop-off program for children ages 6-12 happens outside, except during inclement weather. Make sure your child dresses for exploring outdoors.

To register or learn more, visit recreg.fhgov.com or visit the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Road.

