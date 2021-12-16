Farmington Hills Nature Center offers 2022 classes for adults

The Farmington Hills Nature Center will offer a new series of Nature Education Classes for Adults, with a new topic each month.

The basics will be covered during free Zoom presentations, followed by in-person classes. Participants may attend either or both.

Nature Education Classes for Adults include:

January 4: 7-7:45 p.m. Coyotes (Virtual)

January 11: 6:30-8 p.m. Coyotes (In-Person)

February 1: 7-7:45 p.m. Owls (Virtual)

February 8: 6:30-8 p.m. Owls (In-Person)

Tuesday, March 1: 7-7:45 p.m. Winter Trees (Virtual)

Tuesday, March 8: 6:30-8 p.m. Winter Trees (In-Person)

Participants can register in advance for the virtual classes or just show up on zoom the evening of the class. Pre-registration is required for the in-person workshops. Register and find the Zoom links here: web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/mifarmingtonhillswt.wsc/search.html?primarycode=PN2221

The fee for the in-person classes is $5 residents/$8 non-residents. Virtual classes are free.

Call the Nature Center at 248-477-1135 or write to asmith@fhgov.com for more information.

Reported by Farmington Voice