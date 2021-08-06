Farmington Hills Nature Center hosts tea party

Celebrate the Nature Center Children’s Garden at the annual outdoor Garden and Tea Party on August 13, 6:30-8 p.m.

Native plants and herbs from Heritage Park will be used to make tea, as snacks, or for fun nature crafts during the event. Participants will also enjoy a short, guided walk to the Children’s Garden and wildflower areas near the Nature Center.

Fraser Tea of Livonia will supply unique tea blends for all to try. Learn more by visiting frasertea.com.

Check in at the picnic table/gathering area in front of the Nature Center. Required pre-registration is $5 per person (kids and adults). This program is designed for ages 5 and older; children must be accompanied by an adult.

Register in person at the HAWK Community Center, 29995 W. 12 Mile Rd., or at web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/mifarmingtonhillswt.wsc/splash.html

Find the Farmington Hills Nature Center in Heritage Park at 24915 Farmington Road. Call 248-477-1135 or write to asmith@fhgov.com to learn more.