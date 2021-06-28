Farmington Hills native completes medical school

Michael Bridges of Farmington Hills last month received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Harrogate, Tennessee.

A member of Gold Humanism Honor Society, which recognizes students who exemplify humanism in medicine, Bridges is also a member of the Sigma Sigma Phi Honorary Osteopathic Service Fraternity.

He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Ohio Northern University and will continue his medical training as an orthopaedic surgery resident at Beaumont Health in Farmington Hills.

Michael is the son of Michael and Deborah Bridges.