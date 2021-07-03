Farmington Hills museum hosts virtual Mengele presentation

The Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus presents “Mengele: Unmasking the ‘Angel of Death’”, a July 8 program with author David Marwell.

The live Zoom webinar begins at 7 p.m. To register, visit holocaustcenter.org/July.

Marwell, a former Justice Department official, will talk about his 2020 book, which focuses on Josef Mengele, regarded as one of the most notorious war criminals of all time. The author will discuss Mengele’s education as a physician and anthropologist, his role as a racial scientist in the Nazi state, and his activity as a camp physician at Auschwitz.

Marwell will replace the frightening and familiar caricature of Mengele as a mad scientist with something perhaps more unsettling–the human being that he was.

“Josef Mengele has come to symbolize the failure of justice that allowed countless Nazi murderers and their accomplices to escape retribution,” said Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld, CEO, Holocaust Memorial Center. “We are honored to have David Marwell discuss his book about Mengele’s twisted career, his escape to South America and the forensic investigation that produced evidence that Mengele had died―but still failed to convince many about his death.”

As chief of investigative research at the Justice Department’s Office of Special Investigations in the 1980s, Marwell interviewed Mengele’s victims, visited the scenes of his crimes, and ultimately held his bones.

Marwell later became the Associate Museum Director at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and was appointed Director and CEO of the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City.