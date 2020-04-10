Farmington Hills museum hosts virtual Holocaust Remembrance event

The Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus in Farmington Hills will host its annual community-wide Yom HaShoah commemoration online this year, in accordance with Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home. Stay Safe.” order.

Held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, the event observes Holocaust Remembrance Day, which occurs every spring to remember the millions of lives lost to Nazi persecution during the Holocaust and to reflect on the courageous acts of those who resisted the brutal regime.

During the event broadcast at holocaustcenter.org, board member Steven R. Weisberg will offer opening remarks. Rabbi Yonatan Dahlen and Hazzan David Propis of Shaarey Zedek will lead the commemoration.

This year’s program is presented in cooperation with C.H.A.I.M. (Children of Holocaust Survivors Association in Michigan), Hidden Children and Child Survivors Association of Michigan, The Shaarit Haplaytah Organization and the Program for Holocaust Survivors and Families, a Service of Jewish Senior Life.

To learn more about the Yom HaShoah commemoration broadcast, call 248-553-2400.

On Tuesday, April 21, the Holocaust Memorial Center will host Unto Every Person There is a Name, a worldwide Holocaust memorial project when volunteers come together to honor victims of the Holocaust by reciting their names. The community will be able to view the reading at holocaustcenter.org, and at facebook.com/hmczfc and instagram.com/holocaustmemorialcenter.

In preparation for the April 21 Unto Every Person There is a Name Holocaust memorial project, the Holocaust Memorial Center is inviting community members to volunteer their time and also record a video of themselves reading the names of Holocaust victims which will be shared on the Center website and social media channels.

Volunteers, ages 12 and older, can sign up to participate by visiting holocaustcenter.org/names, where you can also obtain a list of names to read at home.