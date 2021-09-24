Farmington Hills museum hosts human rights activist

The Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus presents “Stolen Voices with Zlata Filipovic,” a Zoom webinar held at 3 p.m. on October 3.

In this online discussion, Filipovic will speak about growing up under one of the longest sieges in modern day history in her native city of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. She will recount how her life suddenly changed at the young age of 11, from a peaceful existence to a war childhood.

Her experiences led Filipovic to become a human rights activist.

“Zlata’s courageous and inspirational story draws parallels to the Diary of Anne Frank, detailing a child’s view of war and the day-to-day survival of her and her family,” CEO Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld said in a press release. “We are honored to have Zlata join us to share her experiences and talk about her important work today.”

At 10, Filipovic started keeping a diary. When the conflict began in former Yugoslavia, it became a record of the war and survival in her city. First published in 1993, the diary has since been translated into 36 languages and is required reading in many schools around the world.

Filipovic has spoken extensively at schools and universities around the world about her experiences. She has worked with the Anne Frank House, United Nations and UNICEF.

To register, visit holocaustcenter.org/voices. The suggested donation for the event is $10.