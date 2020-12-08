Farmington Hills museum grant funds virtual Holocaust classes

The Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus in Farmington Hills will use a $45,000 grant to create virtual Holocaust education workshops for Michigan teachers.

“We are honored to receive this generous grant from the Donald R. and Esther Simon Foundation,” CEO Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld said in a press release. “This grant will enable us to build upon our teacher trainings by providing virtual workshops to educators throughout the state.”

The Holocaust Memorial Center Education Department will develop three teacher trainings offered this school year and into the summer. In addition, they will develop and provide customized follow-up content and support based on each district’s needs.

Director of Education Ruth Bergman oversees the Education Department, which provides teachers with resources and training to teach students about genocide, including the Holocaust. The Holocaust Memorial Center trainings have reached more than 1,100 teachers from more than 450 Michigan schools.

To learn more, visit holocaustcenter.org.