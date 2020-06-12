Farmington Hills modified camp season begins July 6

After surveying families, the City of Farmington Hills will offer a modified summer camp season, beginning July 6.

The Department of Special Services delayed the start of the season, which normally begins in June, due to concerns over COVID-19.

The camp experience

A June 12 release explained that in-person camps will be offered July 6-August 17 for children ages 5 (who have completed kindergarten) and older. The number of participants will be limited, and no extended care will be offered.

While COVID-19 safety measures will be in place, “at no point can the City guarantee that the risk of coronavirus at camp will be eliminated,” the release indicated. A COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan, consistent with the State of Michigan Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Guidelines for Safe Day Camp Operations during COVID-19, includes:

How symptoms of COVID-19 will be monitored

How programs will practice social distancing, as developmentally appropriate

How to ensure hygiene, including regular cleaning and disinfecting

How to use safety equipment

Communication and training for staff, parents, and campers related to new expectations

Isolation procedures in case of symptoms or confirmed cases onsite

How to maintain required staff to camper ratios in the event of staff illness.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. on June 15, at recreg.fhgov.com. Families are encouraged to register online, but in-person registration is available at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd., Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m. Phone registration is not available.

Sign up for any of these offerings:

ART CAMPS

HogwARTS (ages 5-8, 9-12) Enjoy painting, drawing, sculpture, and more while also discovering the houses of Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff.

Camp Creative (ages 5-8, 9-12) Many different projects, themes and media will be explored throughout the week, including painting, drawing, collage, sculpture, printmaking, and more.

Art Around the World (ages 5-8) Trot around the globe or travel back in time to discover ancient, traditional, and contemporary art forms from different cultures around the world.

GENERAL DAY CAMPS

Camp Cedar and Maple (ages 6-8, 9-12) Campers will spend time hiking the trails, playing games based on the theme of the week, and enjoying nature.

Costick Camp (ages 6-8, 9-12) Campers will spend their summer playing games, participating in sports, and making crafts, all directed around a special theme each week.

NATURE CAMPS

Nature’s Way Camp (ages 7-11) Explore nature and the outdoors through hands-on activities, games, and art projects focused on the natural world.

Eco-Kids Camp (ages 7-11) Campers will experience the perfect blend of art and science, and become active scientists; observing, wondering, and investigating.

Eco-STEM Leadership Experience (ages 13-16) Explore how nature and STEM skills are applied to solving local problems and discover exciting STEM careers.

SPORTS CAMPS

Archery Experience Camp (ages 9-17) S tudents will learn all about safety, proper handling, T-form and techniques to be successful in archery.

Ranger Apprentice Hunger Games Camp (ages 9-17) Students will learn the key components in wilderness survival skills, from fire starting without matches and wild edibles, to plenty of archery practice and skills.

Golf Camp (ages 6-15) Campers will work on their swing and grip at the Farmington Hills Golf Club driving range, develop a smooth putting stroke, and have the opportunity to play a few holes each night.

Plus Skateboarding Camp (ages 5-18) Learn board set-up, safety tips, history, graphic design, and more. Each participant receives a skateboard deck to custom design, screen prints their own Camp t-shirt and more.

P2 Soccer Camp (ages 6-16) Players focus on a skill, how to execute properly, and how to apply in real game situations.

To learn more, contact Anne Wardle at awardle@fhgov.com or 248-473-1800.