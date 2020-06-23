Farmington Hills man wins big with Michigan lottery

A Farmington Hills man is in the market for his dream car after winning a $376,090 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the April 28 drawing. He bought his winning ticket at Mac’s II in Taylor.

“I was emptying my pockets after doing some work in the garage when the ticket fell out,” said the 41 year-old-player. “I scanned the ticket with the Lottery app and when the confetti popped up on the screen, I thought my mind was playing tricks on me.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim his big prize. With his winnings he plans to buy a Corvette and a new home.