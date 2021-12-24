Farmington Hills man dies in pedestrian accident

A 51-year-old Farmington Hills man died Thursday after a pedestrian crash on 12 Mile Road near Halstead in Farmington Hills.

The accident happened at around 5:50 p.m.

Investigators determined that a Ford F-150 truck traveling west on 12 Mile Road struck the man as he tried cross the road outside of the crosswalk. The driver remained at the scene and has cooperated fully with police.

Officers who responded to the scene performed life saving measures, until the Farmington Hills Fire Department paramedics assumed care of the unnamed victim. He was taken to Beaumont Hospital – Farmington Hills, where he died.

Anyone with information about this accident should call 248-871-2610.

Reported by Farmington Voice