Farmington Hills lights up during December ceremony

The City of Farmington Hills will celebrate its 29th Annual Holiday Lights Ceremony on December 7, 6:30 p.m., at the municipal campus on the southwest corner of Orchard Lake and 11 Mile Road.

Along with colorful tree lighting, a 20-foot-tall candle will glow in the center of the city’s iconic fountain.

“The lights and candle represent our commitment to peace and unity here in Farmington Hills,” said Mayor Vicki Barnett. “We look forward every year to this traditional holiday event.”

Farmington High School Vocal Harmonics will provide holiday entertainment during the ceremony, which includes Santa’s arrival on a fire truck. Afterward, enjoy cookies and cocoa inside Fire Department Headquarters, 31455 W. 11 Mile Rd.

Reported by Farmington Voice