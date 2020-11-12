Farmington Hills judge honored for domestic violence prevention

Judge Marla Parker has been honored with the 2020 Oakland County Domestic Violence Prevention Award recognizing her dedication to protecting domestic violence survivors and holding abusers accountable.

Parker presides over the 47th District Court, which serves Farmington and Farmington Hills, and was driving force behind domestic violence awareness and prevention training for all Court staff. She requires that victims speak with an advocate from HAVEN, which provides services to victims, and develop a safety plan.

“Judge Parker is dedicated to keeping survivors safe in every single domestic violence case that appears in her courtroom,” said Colleen Monaghan, First Response/Court Advocate for HAVEN. “She is a powerful force against domestic violence both inside and outside the courtroom. Judge Parker makes it clear that her biggest priority is the safety of survivors and their families above all else.”

Parker is also an active member of the High Risk Response Team (HRRT) of Farmington Hills/Farmington. This multidisciplinary group includes representatives from the Farmington Hills Police Department, Farmington Public Safety, HAVEN, Call to Action Coalition, Mai Family Services, Oakland University, Jewish Family Services, Farmington Public Schools, Beaumont Hospital, state and city prosecutors, and the 47th District Court. Team members pursue education, share resources, and establish practices to identify high risk situations with the goal of preventing domestic violence.

For more information about domestic violence prevention, visit havenoakland.org.