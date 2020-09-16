Farmington Hills increases Nature Center drop-in hours

The Farmington Hills Nature Center has expanded its drop-in hours and will continue to offer private appointments through the fall.

The facility re-opened in late June with limited hours, after being shut down for several months to help slow the spread of COVID-19. New hours are Monday through Friday, 1-5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Private appointments, which include time with a naturalist, fun nature activities, and a STEM activity bin, are available at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 12 p.m., with a limit of eight people per group. The fee is $10 per time slot.

During public hours, capacity is limited to 10 visitors at a time. Restrooms and the lobby are open daily, sunrise to sunset.

Safety precautions include a required sign in, hand sanitizing, mandatory masks, and six feet of social distancing for those not part of the same household group. Staff members always wear masks and the facility is regularly disinfected.

To make an appointment, register at recreg.fhgov.com or in person at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd. Learn more by calling 248-477-1135 or writing to asmith@fhgov.com.