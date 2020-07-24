Farmington Hills hosts household hazardous waste drop-off

The City of Farmington Hills, in cooperation with Oakland Community College (OCC), will hold a Household Hazardous Materials (HazMat) Drop-Off Day on August 19, 1-6 p.m., in the OCC Orchard Ridge Campus parking area located off Farmington Road between 11 and 12 Mile Roads.

Residents of Farmington Hills, Farmington, Milford Township, Village of Milford, Novi, South Lyon, Southfield, Walled Lake, and Wixom are all eligible to attend with a driver’s license or other proof of residency.

Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times, to comply with safety and health protocols.

Containers must be labeled, not hold more than five gallons or weigh more than 50 pounds, and should be placed in a sturdy box on the floor or in the trunk. This event is for hazardous waste drop-off only; Simple Recycling will not be on site for household item recycling, and there will be no document shredding services.

A list of accepted items is posted at rrrasoc.org/household-hazardous-waste/acceptable-materials/.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Resource Recovery and Recycling Authority of Southwest Oakland County (RRRASOC) canceled several scheduled spring events, but some shredding and household hazardous waste events are still on this year’s calendar. Visit rrrasoc.org/about-us/event-schedule/ to learn more.