Farmington Hills hosts drug take-back April 24

The first Prescription Drug Take-Back Day of 2021 happens on Saturday, April 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at Police Headquarters, 31655 W. 11 Mile Road.

Held in partnership with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the event will safely and anonymously remove potentially dangerous medication requiring a prescription from homes throughout the community.

At the most recent event in October 2020, 266 pounds of prescription drugs from homes throughout the community were destroyed by the DEA in accordance with all applicable federal and state laws and regulations. Nationally, the DEA has collected 12 million pounds of drugs since 2010.

Residents of any city may participate in Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, and everyone must wear a mask when they enter Police Headquarters. Unwanted prescription drugs (except liquids) are accepted anonymously in any type of container and no identifying information is required.

To dispose of liquids, pick up a free Deterra Drug Deactivation pouch at the Police Department front desk. Each take-home pouch deactivates six ounces of cream or liquid, six patches, or 45 pills rendering them inert and non-retrievable.