Farmington Hills hosts deer management seminar

A speaker from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will talk about the Farmington area’s deer population during a September 21 seminar at The Hawk.

The City of Farmington Hills Urban Deer Management Education Seminar starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Center at 29995 W. 12 Mile Road.

A DNR speaker will address issues related to the area’s growing deer population. Concerns include deer/vehicle crashes, ticks and Lyme disease, property destruction, and pet health and safety.

Officials will share results from a Farmington Hills Deer Management Survey, a proposed inter-governmental resolution, action plans, and urban deer management initiatives for Oakland County.

The event is open to the public. To learn more, write to Special Services Deputy Director Bryan Farmer, bfarmer@fhgov.com.