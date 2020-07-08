Farmington Hills Holocaust museum to re-open July 20

Closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus (HMC) in Farmington Hills will re-open on Monday, July 20 for members, and on Monday, July 27 for the general public.

HMC will re-open with enhanced safety protocols and guidelines, all in compliance with CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and local health department guidelines.

Hours will be Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Friday, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. During the first hour (10-11 a.m.), admission is reserved for seniors and those who are immune compromised.

The number of guests will be limited, and guests can purchase timed tickets prior to each visit at holocaustcenter.org or by calling 248-553-2400. There will be no docent-led public tours or Holocaust survivor speakers.

Masks are required for guests over the age of three and will be available for purchase. Hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the museum. The HMC has increased disinfection of rest rooms and high touch surfaces such as hand railings and door handles; floor markers encourage social distancing; and plexiglass dividers have been installed at the service desk.

“The health and safety of our guests and staff is our top priority,” CEO Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld said in a press release. “We look forward to welcoming our members and guests back and continuing our mission to engage, educate and empower people of all backgrounds through teaching about the senseless murder of millions during the Holocaust. Each one of us must respect and stand up for the rights of others if we are to prevent future genocide and hate crimes.”

The museum’s latest special exhibit, “Operation Finale: The Capture & Trial of Adolf Eichmann”, on display throughout the summer, reveals the secret history behind the capture, extradition and trial of one of the world’s most notorious escaped war criminals. Eichmann, the head of the Nazis’ homicidal “Jewish Department,” managed the transport of millions of innocent people to death camps. He vanished after World War II.

Photographs, film and recently declassified spy artifacts share the dramatic history behind the daring abduction and globally broadcast trial of a principal perpetrator of The Final Solution, Nazi Germany’s plan for the mass murder of Europe’s Jews.