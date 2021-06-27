Farmington Hills holds hearing on hotel senior housing project

Farmington Hills residents can weigh in Monday on a plan to convert the Radisson hotel at 31525 W. 12 Mile Rd. to a senior living community.

Manor Senior Living, LLC, plans to turn 217 hotel rooms into 21 memory care units, 51 assisted living, and 56 independent living units. Planning commission members forwarded the proposal to council on May 27, with a recommendation for approval.

Also on Monday’s 7:30 p.m. regular meeting agenda:

Proclamation recognizing July 2021 as National Parks and Recreation Month

Presentation of the Police Department Dashboard

Public hearing on a request to rezone the property south of 37400 Grand River from B-3, General Business District to LI-1, Light Industrial District, to expand Jing-Jin Electric.

Return to in-person meetings

Rule changes that would allow posting of agenda packets on the city’s website

Resolutions establishing 2021-2022 sewer and water rates

During a 6 p.m. study session, officials will review updates to the city’s business licensing ordinances and a charter section that governs hiring family members of city employees.

The city posts information about how to join the Zoom meetings and comment, along with the meeting agenda, at fhgov.com or call the City Clerk’s Office at 248-871-2420.

Regular meetings are live-streamed at youtube.com/user/FHChannel8, broadcast live on the city’s cable channel (Spectrum—Channel 203; AT&T—Channel 99) and available the following day on the city’s website.