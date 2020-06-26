Farmington Hills Heritage Park Splash Pad re-opens

After delays caused by COVID-19 concerns and resurfacing, the City of Farmington Hills on Friday re-opened the Splash Pad in Heritage Park, with limited capacity.

Located at 24725 Farmington Road, and offered free of charge, the pad now sports a bright blue surface underneath its fountains and sprayers. The nearby Snack Shack is also open.

Splash Pad hours seven days a week are 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. with periodic closures during operating hours for sanitizing and routine maintenance. The Snack Shack is open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

To learn more, visit fhgov.com/Activities/Parks-Facilities/Splash-Pad.aspx.