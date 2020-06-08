Farmington Hills has re-opening kits for businesses

Partnering with Oakland County, the City of Farmington Hills will distribute more than 340 free COVID-19 safety toolkits that provide small businesses with essential Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for a safe and healthy reopening.

The self-contained toolkits have more than $400 worth of supplies, including face masks, no-touch thermometers, gloves, and sanitizer that were provided and packaged by Oakland County. The kits are designed for small businesses with 50 or fewer employees, and also contain stickers for interior spacing of customers or employees, posters, and ideas for social distancing.

“The kits serve two purposes,” said Oakland County Executive David Coulter. “We want to give our small businesses essential materials that have been difficult to acquire and are necessary when the approval comes for businesses to reopen safely. At the same time, we want customers to feel confident that our businesses are doing all they can to keep their customers and their employees safe. This is a priority for everyone.”

Materials were acquired from Oakland County-based companies when possible, including Detroit Sewn, officials said. The Pontiac-based company, which was making knitwear before the coronavirus pandemic, received a $25,000 grant from the County to manufacture personal protective equipment for health care systems and first responders. The County purchased 150,000 masks from the company.

County grants support 160 Hills businesses

The County has provided $14 million in grant support for Oakland County small businesses.

More than 3,500 small businesses seriously impacted by the coronavirus pandemic will receive grants averaging nearly $4,000 from Oakland County’s small business stabilization fund. The Farmington Hills portion of grant funding was over $750,000 and will support 160 local businesses impacted by the pandemic for an average grant award of $4,990 per business.

Kits will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis as supplies last and will be prioritized by business sector and need, beginning with restaurants, bars, cafes, and entertainment venues, followed by professional services, insurance agents, and realtors. Businesses will need to verify credentials to receive kits. Businesses can request kits at forms.oakgov.com/151. Distribution will begin on Tuesday, June 9 by appointment at Farmington Hills City Hall.

Kits may also be requested through Economic Development Director Samantha Seimer at sseimer@fhgov.com, providing the business name, address, and type, number of employees, contact name, contact phone, and contact email. For more information, call 248-871-2506.