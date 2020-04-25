Farmington Hills Golf Course opens April 26

While Farmington Hills City Hall and other city facilities will remain closed through May 15, the Farmington Hills Golf Club will open to the public on Sunday, April 26.

On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer included golf clubs among the businesses that may re-open under her revised “Stay Home. Stay Safe.” Executive Order. The shelter-in-place directive is designed to slow the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

To ensure social distancing, clubs may only open to walkers.

An April 24 announcement indicated that City Hall, the Division of Public Works, Costick Center, Ice Arena, Nature Center, Jon Grant Center, Longacre House, and the Archery Range will all remain closed to the public through May 15.

Critical services like police and fire protection, and trash collection, have not been impacted, and city parks remain open.

For more information about the city’s response to COVID-19, visit fhgov.com/Government/News-Information/Coronavirus-Information.aspx.