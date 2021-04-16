Farmington Hills golf club restaurant opens

The Greek Islands Bar & Grill at the Farmington Hills Golf Club has begun its tenth season with owners George Stefanakis and Kathy Zervos.

The restaurant’s menu includes Greek specialties and all-American favorites, along with a full service bar. Specialties include gyros, spinach pie, moussaka, and saganaki, as well as burgers, seafood, steaks, and breakfast served anytime.

Daily specials, vegetarian selections, a kids’ menu, and a full carry-out menu are also available. Almost all items are made in-house, including soups and signature yogurt sauce.

Founder and co-owner Stefanakis has more than 20 years of experience serving some of the best Greek food and coneys in metro Detroit, with locations in Birmingham, Plymouth, and West Bloomfield. Zervos adds a wealth of knowledge from her background in the catering business.

“We’re here to take care of our golfers, both leagues and individuals, as well as residents from surrounding communities,” she said in a press release. “We accommodate all of our customers and make sure they leave happy.”

The Greek Islands Bar & Grill at 37777 Eleven Mile Court is open seven days a week. To learn more, call 248-957-6734.