Farmington Hills GIS coordinator earns state award

IMAGIN (Improving Michigan’s Access to Geographic Information Networks) has given City of Farmington Hills GIS (Geographic Information System) Coordinator Matt Malone its highest honor.

The 2021 Geospatial Achievement Award honors an IMAGIN member for dedication and commitment to the organization, its geospatial professionals, colleagues, members, and the public.

Malone created GIS apps to serve the needs of users on computers and mobile devices, including maps of land parcels, election precincts, and zoning districts. His recent GIS projects include story maps showcasing resources at City parks; real-time snow plowing progress maps; a public tax parcel viewer; and a historic district viewer featuring video tours of significant structures.

Known for his creativity in finding new ways to use maps, Malone explains technical processes in understandable terms. He has served as the City’s GIS Coordinator since 2004, having previously worked for Grand Blanc Charter Township and University of Michigan-Flint.

Malone holds a bachelor’s degree in geography and earth science from Western Michigan University, and a master’s degree in resource development from Michigan State University. He has served on the IMAGIN Board of Directors and received the 2008 IMAGIN Volunteer of the Year and 2020 IMAGIN GIS for Everyone Award.