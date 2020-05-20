Farmington Hills gets two new tornado sirens

Some Farmington area residents will notice the blast of sirens more clearly when the monthly outdoor warning system test takes place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.

One new siren has been installed inside Founders Sports Park, located at 35500 Eight Mile Road, on the east side of the park near the intersection of Fendt Street and Drake Road. Another has been installed on Halsted Road just north of Corporate Drive.

The sirens have been added because of deficiencies identified during City of Farmington Hills Emergency Management Team’s participation in statewide siren testing during Severe Weather Awareness Week in March 2019.

“Outdoor sirens are meant to warn the public while they’re outside, and Founders Sports Park needed some help,” said Jamie Neufeld, Staff Lieutenant with the Farmington Hills Fire Department and a member of the City’s Emergency Management Team. “The new siren inside the park will also improve the safety of students at Power Middle School and Gill Elementary, and the new siren at Halsted and Corporate Drive will improve coverage at Copper Creek Golf Course and alongside I-696 where traffic noise drowns out existing warning sirens.”

The proposal to purchase two new sirens was presented to the Oakland County Department of Homeland Security, which manages the outdoor weather siren alert system, and then subsequently approved by the Local Planning Team, the Farmington Hills City Council, and the Oakland County Board of Commissioners in January 2020.

To see the location of all outdoor warning sirens in the City of Farmington Hills, visit the Tornado Siren Locations and Estimated Coverage map, tinyurl.com/FHTornadoSirens.

The map also shows two sirens located in Farmington, one siren on the grounds of Oakland Community College, and two sirens located in West Bloomfield that all provide additional coverage to sections of Farmington Hills.