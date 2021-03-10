Farmington/Hills foundation spring grant apps open

The Farmington & Farmington Hills Foundation for Youth & Families (FFHFYF) has opened its spring grant cycle for local programs and organizations serving youth and families.

All grant applications must be submitted via email by April 15, using the grant form at ffhfoundation.org/grants/. Organizations may also request an application by calling 248-426-1190.

“We are thrilled to continue our legacy of support for the Farmington and Farmington Hills’ communities,” Liz Hood, FFHFYF administrator, said in a press release. “I encourage every organization that serves families and young people in our communities to consider applying for a grant.”

In addition to the spring grant cycle, FFHFYF is still accepting applications for their COVID-19 emergency grant program for critical need programs and organizations that have seen an increase in demand on their resources. Learn more here: ffhfoundation.org/emergency-grants/.