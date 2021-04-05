Farmington/Hills Foundation grant window closes April 15

The Farmington & Farmington Hills Foundation for Youth & Families (FFHFYF) spring grant cycle closes on April 15 for local programs and organizations serving youth and families.

All grant applications must be submitted using the grant form at ffhfoundation.org/grants/. Organizations may also request an application by calling 248-426-1190.

“There are so many wonderful organizations in Farmington and Farmington Hills that serve youth and families,” said administrator Liz Hood. “My hope is that all of these organizations consider applying for a grant.”

FFHFYF also accepts COVID-19 emergency grant applications from programs and organizations that have seen an increase in demand on their resources. Learn more here: ffhfoundation.org/emergency-grants/.